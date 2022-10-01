PM Modi To Launch 5G Services In India Shortly: Here Are Some Of The Main Talking Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch 5G services in India today during the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) event. 5G services will only be rolled out in select cities initially, and a third of the total connections will be 5G in India by 2030.

PM Modi will launch the 5G services in India during the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) event that will go on till October 4. IMC 2022, one of the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia is taking place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. IMC is organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The day is here 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TR8HxGepE2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 1, 2022

5G is the next telecom standard and it will be the fastest network in the evolution of mobile broadband. It is believed to be about 10 times faster than 4G, delivering peak data transfer speeds of up to 20 gigabytes per second or more than 100 megabytes per second. According to a report by Ericsson Consumer Labs, more than 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones wish to upgrade to 5G in 2023 while a majority of them are open to adopting a higher data-tiered plan in the next 12 months.

“5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision,” an official release from DoT said.

India’s 5G auctions concluded in August with about Rs 1.5 lakh crores worth of bids. Reliance Jio was the leader in 5G Spectrum auctions with bids worth more than Rs 88,000 crores.

The government is aiming for 80 percent adoption of 5G in a short timeframe. Recently, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that many countries took multiple years to reach 40 per cent to 50 per cent coverage. But India is targeting a very aggressive timeline and the Government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage in a short time frame. 5G will account for more than a third of total connections in India by 2030.

