PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Push Brings Indian Aatmanirbhar Apps to Google Play Store's Top Charts

Aatmanirbhar apps built and promoted by Indian developers have received a robust boost following their mention in recent editions of Mann Ki Baat, hosted by Indian prime minster, Narendra Modi. After PM Modi’s call for Indians to become vocal for local for homegrown services, apps such as Kutuki in the e-learning space, Chingari in the social media category and StepSetGo in the health and fitness category have overcome stiff competition from international counterparts to hit their respective top 10 charts on the Google Play Store. The organic popularity of these apps stand testament to the quality of developers available in India, and offer major promise in terms of the future of India’s aatmanirbhar app ecosystem.

Kutuki, for instance, is an online education platform built for pre-schoolers, by two Indian founders. With Kutuki presently ranking 7th in the list of top trending apps in India, this goes on to show how e-learning is being made possible by Indian entrepreneurs by using self-developed technologies. Also featuring in the list is Indian online education app Great Learning, which aims to offer online skill training to professionals.

Chingari, meanwhile, was judged as the winner of the Indian government’s Aatmanirbhar app challenge, hosted by MyGov and Niti Aayog. Founded by entrepreneur Sumit Ghosh, since its premiere, Chingari has aimed to fill the void that was left by the ban of viral social media app, TikTok. Chingari has focused on offering content creators a platform to showcase short viral videos in a near-exact same format as TikTok. In conversations with News18, Chingari founder Ghosh stated that the app will presently focus on increasing its active users, before expanding on other features.

StepSetGo, in similar fashion, aims to provide a platform for all health enthusiasts to have a homegrown network of fellow fitness enthusiasts. What’s impressive to note that as of writing, StepSetGo did not only feature at the top of fitness charts, but is presently the second highest ranked free app on Google Play Store in India.