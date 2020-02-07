Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Tech
1-min read

PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage Day 1: How to Watch Live Stream

Catch all the action live from the first day of PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage Day 1: How to Watch Live Stream
Catch all the action live from the first day of PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage.

After completing the first stage of qualifications, it is time for the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Spring Split. The first set of matches are scheduled to begin today, February 7, and will go on till February 12. Matches begin at 6PM IST on all days.

The group stage features top teams from the in-game qualifiers as well as PMCO 2019 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will go head to head in the regional group stage out of which the top 24 teams will go to the next stage- the Regional Semi-Finals. These top 24 teams will once again compete, out of which 16 teams with the highest points will head to the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.

Slated for March, the top 16 teams from the Regional Semi-Finals will once again have a series of matches against each other in the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals 2020. Winners of the Regional Finals will get a chance to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World League, where various teams from all around the world will compete against each other for the World Championship. Regional Finalists from the last PMCO season including SouL and Entity Gaming will get direct entry to the World League.

You can be a part of all the action from the first day of the Indian Group Stage by catching the live stream below:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram