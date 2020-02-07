PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage Day 1: How to Watch Live Stream

After completing the first stage of qualifications, it is time for the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Spring Split. The first set of matches are scheduled to begin today, February 7, and will go on till February 12. Matches begin at 6PM IST on all days.

The group stage features top teams from the in-game qualifiers as well as PMCO 2019 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will go head to head in the regional group stage out of which the top 24 teams will go to the next stage- the Regional Semi-Finals. These top 24 teams will once again compete, out of which 16 teams with the highest points will head to the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.

Slated for March, the top 16 teams from the Regional Semi-Finals will once again have a series of matches against each other in the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals 2020. Winners of the Regional Finals will get a chance to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World League, where various teams from all around the world will compete against each other for the World Championship. Regional Finalists from the last PMCO season including SouL and Entity Gaming will get direct entry to the World League.

You can be a part of all the action from the first day of the Indian Group Stage by catching the live stream below:

