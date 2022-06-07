Poco Appoints New India Head, Teases Poco F4 Global Launch: Here's What To Expect

Smartphone maker Poco has a new India head. The company, on Monday announced the new change in leadership, and teased a new F-series smartphone on its social media.

In a release shared with the media, Poco said that it is appointing Himanshu Tandon as Poco India’s head. The company said that Tandon will help strengthen Poco’s vision in India and has been a part of the founding team since the company’s launch in India. “Himanshu has been a part of the founding team of Poco in India and has helped scale the brand over the years,” the company said.

Its Four o’ clock and as promised we have something very exciting to share…#MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/N7fPD6R36p — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 6, 2022

Apart from announcing the new India head, Poco also said that it is expanding its after sales services to reach 2000-plus service centers across the country. “With this expansion, we will be working towards ensuring enhanced customer experience across the country.”

Apart from this, Poco also teased the next F-series smartphone, which is said to be the Poco F4. The company said that with the next F-series smartphone, it will match performance with high efficiency, and that the smartphone’s focus will also be on an immersive display and audio. Poco teased the launch, urging users to join the company for the global debut of the next F-series smartphone.

The Poco F4 is rumoured to be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S in India. The Redmi K40S comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 120Hz display, and support for 67W fast charging. Poco is expected to launch the Poco F4 in India this week itself.

