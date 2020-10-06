Poco C3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications and More

Poco will launch the Poco C3 budget smartphone in India today. The phone will be sold via Flipkart, and will come with a 5,000mAh battery, along with a waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution. The Poco C3 will also come with up to 4GB of RAM and have a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will be launched at 12PM (noon) today, and can be streamed live on Poco's official YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Apart from that, the event will also be streamed live on Poco's partner platforms - Loco TV, Rheo TV, GamingMonk, and EWar.

While it is not known how much the Poco C3 will cost, it is being touted as a budget offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Some reports even say that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, which was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. Recent reports have claimed to have spotted the Poco C3 retail box, which shows the price as Rs. 10,990. The exact specifications of the Poco C3 are not known yet, but if it actually is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and a triple camera setup. The Redmi 9C was launched at a starting price of MYR 429 in Malaysia (Rs. 7,600 by direct conversion).

Are you ready to experience the #GameChang3r under 10K? Join us for the launch tomorrow at 12PM on @Flipkart.Watch the livestream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.You can also watch it on our partner platforms: @GetLocoNow, @getRheoTV, @gamingmonk & Ewar. pic.twitter.com/c5fvF9TVNC — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 5, 2020

Poco had launched its Poco M2 smartphone in the country last month. The Poco M2 is the cheapest 6GB RAM offering in the market. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, and offers 64GB and 128GB of storage options with just 6GB RAM as an option. The Poco M2 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant.