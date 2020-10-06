Poco C3 Launched in India at Rs 7,499, to Rival Realme, Samsung in Sub-10k Segment

Xiaomi's spin-off brand Poco launched its budget offering, the Poco C3 in India today. The Poco C3 comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, an HD+ display, and a much more. The phone has been announced in three colour options - Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black. The Poco C3 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 7,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs. 8,999. During the launch, Poco said that these are introductory prices for the new smartphone, which means that the phone prices might go up in the near future. The Poco C3 will be sold via Flipkart and will go on sale starting October 16.

The Poco C3 comes as the company's cheapest smartphone in the Indian market. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as mentioned above. The smartphone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 512GB. The Poco C3 also has a 5,000mAh battery, along with 10W fast charging support. Further, the phone comes with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The triple rear camera of the Poco C3 features a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera on the Poco C3 is a 5-megapixel shooter.