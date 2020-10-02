Poco C3 To Launch in India on October 6, To Be Sold via Flipkart

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco will launch its Poco C3 smartphone on October 6, the company confirmed on its Twitter on Thursday. The Poco C3 will be sold via Flipkart, the company mentioned in its tweet. A dedicated page for the Poco C3 has also been made live on the Flipkart website, which also mentions the same "Game Chang3r" tagline, alongside the launch date and time. The phone will go live on Flipkart at 12PM on October 6. The teasers, however, do not share any specifications of the upcoming budget phone from Poco. The Flipkart page, however, says, "Come back tomorrow for more details," hinting at the company teasing the Poco C3's features gradually till the launch.

While it is not known how much the Poco C3 will cost, it is being touted as a budget offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Recent reports which claim to have the Poco C3 retail box say that the phone will be priced at Rs. 10,990. However, these details could not be verified independently. In terms of specifications, it is being said that the Poco C3 will basically be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C that is being sold in Malaysia. If true, it could mean that the Poco C3 will be powered by a MediaTEk Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo 3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

Poco had launched its Poco M2 smartphone in the country last month. The Poco M2 is the cheapest 6GB RAM offering in the market. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, and offers 64GB and 128GB of storage options with just 6GB RAM as an option. The Poco M2 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant.