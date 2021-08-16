Smartphone maker Poco India continues to emerge as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, the company said in a latest release. Citing a report by the International Data Council (IDC), Poco said that it has emerged as the fastest growing brand in India for the second consecutive quarter of 2021. According to the IDC report cited by Poco, the company saw a 865 percent growth in Q2 2021. Poco said that its offerings - Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, and the Poco C3 drove maximum sales volumes in in the first half of 2021.

Poco India country director Anuj Sharma, responding to the report, said that the numbers are a result of the customers’ endorsement of the company’s brand philosophy - “everything you need, nothing you don’t." “don’t”. It is the love of our consumers and community members that has helped us accomplish some notable milestone within a short span of our independent journey. From being recognised as just an independent brand, we have grown to become the fastest growing brand in H1 of 2021 on the back of extremely powerful devices across categories and offer the best price to performance ratio. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on delivering the best of the technology and introduce devices with compelling propositions and best in their respective segments," Sharma said.

Poco became and independent brand in February 2020. The company said that its “niche, yet stellar" portfolio has contributed to this achievement. The company said that the affordable Poco C3 sold 2 million units within just nine months of going live. Further, the company said that the Poco F3 GT will also disrupt the mid-premium segment with what the smartphone offers in its price.

