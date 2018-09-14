Poco F1 6 GB RAM And 128 GB Storage Variant's Open Sale From September 14

#POCOF1 - ₹200 cr. in the first sale. The Best Rated Flagship on @Flipkart. What's next for the #MasterOfSpeed?@manukumarjain and @cmanmohan are here with a surprise for you! RT if you didn't expect this pic.twitter.com/59uh4aC3KH — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 13, 2018

Poco F1 by Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, is all set to go on open sale at midnight tonight. From now onwards the buyers will be able to buy the device without waiting for any flash sales. The 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage will be available for Rs 23,999 via Flipkart as well as MI.com. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain and Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced the latest development in the latest tweet. They added that apart from the 6GB/ 128GB storage variant, the other two - 4GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 256GB - will be made available in an open sale soon." Let's get into the details.The Poco F1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the high end version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for Rs 28,999. Poco also has a special armored edition of the Poco F1 that ships with a Kevlar back, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which sells for Rs 29,999.The Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals.As for the memory onboard, the smartphone offers 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage across its variants. There is also an expandable memory of up to an additional 256GB using an external microSD.As for its optics, the Poco F1 houses a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with AI enhancements and Dual Pixel Autofocus. There is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with AI Beautify.