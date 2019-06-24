Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Poco F1 64GB variant gets a second price cut in India

The Poco F1 - also known as the Pocophone F1 - was launched last August at a price point of Rs 20,999. The price was later slashed to Rs 19,999 in December.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Poco F1 64GB variant gets a second price cut in India
The Poco F1 - also known as the Pocophone F1 - was launched last August at a price point of Rs 20,999. The price was later slashed to Rs 19,999 in December.
Loading...

One of Xiaomi’s best-selling smartphones, the Poco F1 has received a second price cut in India. You can now buy the 64GB model of the smartphone at Rs 17,999, Rs 2,000 cheaper than the previous price of Rs 19,999.

The phone is currently available at a reduced price both on Mi.com and Flipkart. However, it is still not clear whether the price cut is permanent or under a temporary offer.

The Poco F1 - also known as the Pocophone F1 - was launched last August at a price point of Rs 20,999. The price was later slashed to Rs 19,999 in December.

The Poco F1 had gathered Rs 200 crore of revenue in less than five minutes of going on its first flash sale in August. At that time, it was the cheapest smartphone to offer flagship-level Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, with a large notch on the top housing a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Around the back, the handset has a dual camera setup (12-megapixel+5-megapixel) below which is a fingerprint reader. The smartphone runs on Android Pie and has a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood.

The Poco F1 skips the glass back design for a more functional soft touch back. The POCO F1 is also available in an Armoured Edition, which uses a soft touch polycarbonate back reinforced with Kevlar that makes it more durable and resistant to scratches.

Despite the cut for the 64GB variant, the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Poco F1 are sold at Rs 20,999 Rs 27,999, respectively, with the Armoured Edition carrying a price tag of Rs 28,999.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram