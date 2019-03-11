English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poco F1 Gets MIUI 10.2.3.0 Update, Misses 4K 60FPS Video Recording And Widevine L1 Support
The Poco F1 is getting a new stable update, but from what we know, it only includes the February Android security patch and a few fixes.
Xiaomi Pocophone Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India (Image: Mysmartprice)
The Poco F1 is reportedly receiving a new MIUI 10 stable update with February 2019 Android security patch. The update with version number 10.2.3.0.PEJMIXM is over 550 MB in size and should be available to users all across the country.
Notably, the company hasn’t released a changelog, so it's a little difficult to say whether the company has added any new features. However, it is known that the new update still doesn't include 4K video recording at 60fps. The feature was made available last week on the device via a beta update. Alvin Tse, Head of Pocophone Global, has confirmed that the company will be releasing another update this month which should bring 4K 60fps video recording to non-beta users.
Notably, the new update also does not bring the Widevine L1 certification. Just like the video recording feature, the certification was spotted on a beta update last month. For those who don’t know, the Widevine L1 certification is required to play video streaming content from apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in high-definition. The lack of this certification became a huge point of debate when the phone launched last year.
