1-min read

Poco F1 to Get MIUI 11 Update, Confirms Pocophone Chief

The Poco F1 is likely to get the new Android 10 based MIUI 11 update anytime after mid-October, said Pocophone's global head.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Xiaomi's Poco F1
Xiaomi unveiled the latest version of its custom Android skin MIUI 11 alongside its new Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix Alpha smartphones at an event in China on September 24. The smartphone manufacturer also released a list of over 40 devices that will get the MIUI 11 update, but surprisingly the list didn’t include the Pocophone F1, which is also called Poco F1 in India. However, clearing the confusion, Pocophone’s global head Alvin Tse has now announced that the Poco F1 will indeed get the latest MIUI 11 update.

Tse took to Twitter and clarified that the list shared by Xiaomi only included the devices sold in China. Since Pocophone F1 isn’t available in China, so its name wasn’t mentioned there, but it will still be getting the MIUI 11 update.

He also revealed in an extended tweet that the MIUI 11 will begin rolling out in China from mid-October, with the global rollout being “a bit behind but not too far”. The new MIUI 11 is based on Android 10 and brings several key feature expansions. Users will get to enjoy a system-wide dark mode, new Mi Lan Pro system font, improved always-on display functionality, dynamic sound effects that resemble ambient sounds, upgraded Kids mode etc. New preloaded apps called Mi Work and Mi-Go have also been added to the new update. The MIUI 11 public beta is coming on 27 September while the full version will begin rolling out in mid-October, as mentioned earlier.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
