Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
The Poco F1 boasts an impressive firepower that takes on the likes of OnePlus 6.
Poco F1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. (Image: News18.com)
Poco F1, the first-ever mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Pocophone has been launched in India today at an event in Delhi. The smartphone boasts of the flagship Qualcomm processor, top-end specifications, a dual camera setup as well as a notch design on its display. As for its price, the Poco F1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB storage variant. In addition to the base variant, 3 more variants of the smartphone have been launched. Poco F1 will go on sale on August 29, starting 12 PM on Flipkart as well as the official Xiaomi India website.
Poco F1 Specifications
The Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals.
As for the memory onboard, the smartphone offers 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage across its variants. There is also an expandable memory of up to an additional 256GB using an external microSD.
As for its optics, the Poco F1 houses a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with AI enhancements and Dual Pixel Autofocus. There is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with AI Beautify.
The device runs a new version of Xiaomi’s own MIUI which is specially designed for Poco. The company has also promised the arrival of Android P on the smartphone within the Quarter 4 of 2018.
Poco F1 is backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C connectivity.
Poco F1 Variants, Launch Offers
Poco F1 will be available in four different colour options, namely – Russo Red, Blue, Black and a special Kevlar edition which has been made from real Kevlar as per the company.
As for the storage variants, the Poco F1 will come in a 6GB RAM, 64GB storage option priced at Rs 20,999, a 128GB storage variant for Rs 23,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option at Rs 28,999. The special edition Kevlar unit will retail at Rs 29,999, with an 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage.
In addition, the company has announced a Rs 1000 off for HDFC Credit and Debit card users who opt for an EMI transaction to purchase the Poco F1. It has also tied up with Reliance Jio for instant benefits of up to Rs 8000.
