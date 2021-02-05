Poco F2 Launch in India Expected Soon, May Run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

The Poco F2 is now speculated to launch in India very soon – within the coming two weeks, to be specific. Earlier, a video teaser posted on Twitter by Poco India director, Anuj Sharma, stated that Poco and Qualcomm will announce a new partnership within the next two weeks, and observers of the brand has speculated that the announcement will be pertaining to a follow-up to Poco’s first smartphone in India, the Poco F1. Speculations note that the device to be announced may be the Poco F2, which has been in regular rumours and now appears to be close to its actual launch.

While the teaser conversation between Poco’s Sharma and G.S. Rao, senior director of business development at Qualcomm, did not specifically divulge the details of this upcoming partnership, speculations based on this teaser have claimed that the announcement, which will be made in two weeks’ time, will be the Poco F2. The latter is expected to be a flagship grade smartphone, and the same is touted to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The San Diego-headquartered chipmaker unveiled a second flagship-grade mobile processor in one year for the first time, further diversifying its processor lineup between the latter SoC and the out-and-out flagship, the Snapdragon 888.

The Poco F1 was launched in India back in August 2018, and one of its biggest takeaway was the use of the then-flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in a phone priced at under Rs 20,000. Since then, Poco has gone on to diversify its product range into three product lineups – the budget-segment Poco C series, the mid-budget segment Poco M series and the mid-segment Poco X series of phones. The Poco F lineup has remained in limbo since launch, since Poco did not launch any smartphone since the Poco F1, with a flagship SoC inside. The Poco F2 launch may change that, and lead to Poco having four active smartphone lineups under its wing.

While there isn’t much to go on in terms of the specifications on offer, the Poco F2 will be a 5G ready smartphone if it does launch with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will also presumably carry a quad-camera or triple-camera setup at the rear, and given its flagship chipset speculations, may also bring fast 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate to its display. Interested users may also expect the Poco F2 to feature some sort of fast charging standard. The Poco X3, which sits at the top of Poco’s offerings right now, featured a 120Hz display with HDR10 certification and 33W proprietary fast charging, and the Poco F2 may match the offerings, at least in these two departments.