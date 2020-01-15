Poco F2 Might Just Happen as Xiaomi Files Trademark Application
The Pocophone F2 might be called POCO F2 in India and is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core Processor and a 4,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi's Poco F1 (Image for Representation)
If a leaked trademark application is anything to go by, the successor of the Poco F1 is going to be a reality soon. Rumours around the launch of Pocophone F2 have been going on for quite some time now. According to leaked documents, Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2, according to reports. The Chinese tech major had presented a trademark before the unveiling of the original Poco, so now it is believed that the launch of the Poco F2 is around the corner.
Xiaomi's global head Alvin Tse dropped hints last month about the successor's launch in 2020. The Pocophone F2 might be called the Pocop F2 in India, considering the original was called just the Poco F1. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was one of the most popular smartphones from the company. Launched in 2018, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core Processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, with the option for a microSD card. The phone has 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 while in the camera department you get a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 20-megapixel front or selfie camera.
The handset did recently get Xiaomi's new MIUI 11 update and is soon expected to get the latest Android 10 update.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Monday 06 January , 2020 2020 Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0 & MT-15 BS-VI First Look: Watch Video
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Years: Ameesha Patel Reveals How She Got Breakthrough In Bollywood
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona