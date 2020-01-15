Poco F2 Might Just Happen as Xiaomi Files Trademark Application

If a leaked trademark application is anything to go by, the successor of the Poco F1 is going to be a reality soon. Rumours around the launch of Pocophone F2 have been going on for quite some time now. According to leaked documents, Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2, according to reports. The Chinese tech major had presented a trademark before the unveiling of the original Poco, so now it is believed that the launch of the Poco F2 is around the corner.

Xiaomi's global head Alvin Tse dropped hints last month about the successor's launch in 2020. The Pocophone F2 might be called the Pocop F2 in India, considering the original was called just the Poco F1. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was one of the most popular smartphones from the company. Launched in 2018, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core Processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, with the option for a microSD card. The phone has 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 while in the camera department you get a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 20-megapixel front or selfie camera.

The handset did recently get Xiaomi's new MIUI 11 update and is soon expected to get the latest Android 10 update.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.