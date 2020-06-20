Poco F2 Pro is Not Coming to India Confirms GM C Manmohan

Poco F2 Pro, the company’s flagship smartphone, will not be coming to India anytime soon. The information was shared by Poco India GM C Manmohan in an interview with PhoneRadar. The company is expected to launch a new smartphone in the coming days, and while it was speculated to launch the new Snapdragon 865 equipped smartphone, that might not happen.

Instead, the company might launch a new smartphone dubbed the Poco M2 Pro. While the handset name hasn’t been confirmed by Poco, the company is confirmed to launch a new phone in the next 20 days. The only handset that has been floating on the internet is the M2 Pro. The smartphone was recently spotted getting a certification on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

The Poco M2 Pro could also be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9, but take that with a pinch of salt. C Manmohan also said that the company is looking at targetting different price segments in the country, suggesting that the M2 Pro could be launched at a more affordable price segment than the Poco X2.

Our speculation is that since the Redmi 9 has not launched yet in the country, Xiaomi might let Poco rebrand the handset and before bringing it to India. The Poco X2 is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, so we can’t completely ignore the possibility of yet another rebranding.