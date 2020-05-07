Poco F2 Pro Pricing Leaks, Could Arrive With Same Colour Options as Redmi K30 Pro

Speculations suggest that Poco will be launching a new device very soon. In fact, the company has been posting teasers on its social media channels. A report also says that Xiaomi's Spanish PR agency has sent out virtual invites for a Poco event happening next week. It is expected that the company is going to launch the Poco F2 Pro.

The invite apparently also gives away the price as well as the colour options the phone will be offered in. The report also included the European price for the Poco F2 Pro's 128GB storage variant. The 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 570 (Rs 47,000 approx). A separate report suggested that the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant would be priced at EUR 649 (Rs 53,500 approx) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 749 (Rs 62,000 approx).

The handset is expected to arrive in four colour options including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are similar to the colour options that were launched on the Redmi K30 Pro which essentially means that it will definitely be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. The colour options on the Redmi K30 Pro included Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey.

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display offering 1,200 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10+ and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned above, both the phones come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro features quad cameras at the back highlighted by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other cameras include a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Other features include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phones are also equipped with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China at CNY 2,999 (Rs 32,500 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and 3,399 CNY (Rs 36,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version was launched for CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approx).

