Poco F2 Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64MP Quad-Cameras, 4,700mAh Battery Goes Official

The Poco brand has taken some wild decisions in the recent past like ‘parting ways’ with parent brand Xiaomi and launching a mid-range smartphone which was essentially a Redmi device. The company originally started off well with its first handset, the Poco F1, about 2 years ago. But it seems that it is now just going to re-purpose handsets made by Xiaomi.

The new Poco F2 Pro is finally here, and as rumours and speculations said, it is the same device as the Redmi K30 Pro. While that might disappoint some fans, it is definitely a big upgrade over the Poco F1. Let's just hope the company lets you load third-party Android ROMs.

POCO F2 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

Getting to the specifications then, there is a 6.67-inch Full-HD (2400x1080) AMOLED display with a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits and support for HDR10. Powering the phone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the company is offering it with either 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage goes up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) but there is no support for further storage expansion via microSD card.

At the back, there is a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. The handset comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Rest of the features include dual-SIM card slots, dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, IR blaster port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset runs on MIUI for Poco based on Android 10 and comes pre-loaded with the Poco launcher. The handset comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White.

PRICE

The handset was announced for the European market yesterday with pricing starting at EUR 499 (Rs 41,500 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and EUR 599 (Rs 50,000 approx) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. While there is no confirmation for the Indian market, we are expecting the launch to happen soon with prices being comparatively lower.

