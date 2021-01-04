Poco F2 Teased in Official Video, May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco made its debut with the hugely successful Poco F1 in 2018. Since then, Poco has launched many smartphones but has not come up with a direct successor to the Poco F1. Now, it seems that the company is getting ready to do just that, as a thank you gift for people to show theor love for Poco. In a teaser thanking Indians for showing a positive response to the brand, Poco hinted that it is gearing up for the Poco F2 launch in India.

In a short teaser clip shared on its Twitter, Poco said, "The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!" The company said that this year is going to be even crazier. The clip does not hint at anything about the Poco F2 apart from the mention of the name a few times. Now, the company already has a Poco F2 Pro in the market right now. However, that is not a direct successor to the company's popular Poco F1. According to a recent leak in a Xiaomi-focused Telegram group, the Poco F2 will be a mid-range smartphone and it carries the codename "courbet". The smartphone, according to the leak, will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC and will have a quad rear camera setup. The Poco F2 is further reported to come with a 4,250mAh battery with support for reverse charging and NFC.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

It is not certain when Poco will release the Poco F2 smartphone. Given that there has been a demand for a true successor to the Poco F1, the Poco F2 will surely be a popular product. Poco as an independent brand garnered 2 percent of the Indian smartphone market share in Q3 2020.