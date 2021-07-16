Poco F3 GT India Launch Confirmed On July 23: Expected Price, Specifications & More

Poco is all set to launch the Poco F3 GT in India. Soon after few details about the smartphone were revealed by the company, Poco has now announced a launch date for the Poco F3 GT. The smartphone will be launched on July 23, Poco announced today. Poco has earlier teased details about the Poco F3 GT including the smartphone’s processor, display details, and design bits. Further, the company’s Director for India, in conversation with India Today also hinted at the possible pricing of the Poco F3 GT in India, just ahead of the company launch announcement. “We are taking all that F series has to offer and kick it up a notch with the strongest, the most powerful and the most beautiful POCO F3 GT only on July 23 at 12 noon," Poco said while announcing the Poco F3 GT launch.

The Poco F3 GT will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming. The smartphone will come with a Slipstream Design and anti-fingerprint matte finish. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition for the India market. The Poco F3 GT is said to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India, the company India Director Anuj Sharma said in an interview earlier this week. The executive said that the Poco F3 GT will be unlike any other smartphone within that price. It was earlier reported that the Poco F3 GT will be launched on July 22 and will clash with the OnePlus Nord 2 launch. However, Sharma, in his interview had already refuted those claims and now the company has announced the July 23 launch date.

POCO…. F3… GT.. Nuff Said1 Week to go. #SwitchItUp pic.twitter.com/1MWCMcqF6p — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 16, 2021

Apart from what Poco has announced officially about the Poco F3 GT, the smartphone, if considered as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, may come with a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging, a triple rear camera including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

