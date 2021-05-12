Poco F3 GT Is Not Launching This Month; Poco Extends Smartphone Warranty By 2 Months in Light of COVID-19

Smartphone maker Poco has extended the warranty of its products that were scheduled to lose their warranty in May or June 2021. Poco India announced that if a user’s warranty is expiring in May or June this year, then it has extended the warranty of the products by two months. Poco said that it has taken the decision in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Poco also announced that it will not conduct any launch in May 2021. “We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve. We will keep you posted on further developments," the company said in a statement.

Poco was rumoured to launch its first gaming smartphone in India. The Poco F3 GT was said to be a rebranded version of the REdmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone. The Poco F3 GT was recently rumoured to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera and was speculated to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartpone could further come with a triple rear camera and has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending *. All, for your safety.*For everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June. pic.twitter.com/pY984k78UG — POCO India - Register for Vaccine (@IndiaPOCO) May 12, 2021

Poco, however, said that it has deferred all launches till further notice, at least till the end of this month. The company urged all its user to take care of themselves and their loves ones. “Lives matter, loved ones matte! This too shall pass," Poco said in its announcement.

