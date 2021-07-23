Poco F3 GT Launched in India, Rivals OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6: Price, Specs

Poco has launched the Poco F3 GT, its latest smartphone, in India. The smartphone is the latest to join the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment, following soon after the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 on Thursday, July 22. The Poco F3 GT offers fairly strong specifications, along with shoulder triggers that Poco calls ‘Maglev’. The smartphone is rebranded from the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition device that the Xiaomi group sells globally. In India, the Poco F3 GT will compete against the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max and Oppo Reno 6 in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Poco F3 GT: price, variants and availability

The Poco F3 GT will be sold via Flipkart, and come in two colours — Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver. There are three variants of the phone in total — 6GB + 128GB at Rs 26,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 28,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 30,999. Sales will commence July 26, and until August 2, buyers will get a Rs 1,000 discount. Between August 3 and 9, buyers will get a Rs 500 discount. Each discount will be applicable for all the three variants of the phone.

Key specifications

The Poco F3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It reportedly features a vapour chamber with ‘white graphene’ heat sink, which should help in long gaming sessions. There is also a 64MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. Poco has claimed that 15 minutes of charge time should be enough to offer “one day" of usage.

The Poco F3 GT is reportedly built of aircraft grade aluminium, and features ‘Maglev’ triggers for an enhanced gaming experience. The company has also made optimisations such as an L-shaped charging cable, which will apparently ensure ease of charging while gaming. It will also come with a ‘Game Turbo’ mode in its MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11, for optimised gaming. It also has a centered selfie camera in a drill hole slot, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

