Poco F3 GT to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect

The Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in India today at 12 PM (noon). Fans can watch the live stream on the company’s social media and YouTube channel. Poco had previously confirmed that the smartphone would feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset that also powers the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Ahead of the official launch, Poco’s Director for India, Anuj Sharma, had teased that the upcoming smartphone would be priced around Rs 30,000, which means it will compete against mid-budget offerings such as Realme X7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and Oppo Reno 6 5G. Old leaks suggest the new Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that debuted in China in April 2021.

The tipped pricing may come as a surprise to many fans who have enjoyed existing Poco phones at an affordable range, that is, mostly under Rs 20,000-mark. The company executive had explained that the increase in pricing as compared to the company’s general pricing strategy for the Poco F1 is due to the change in the market over the last three years. He added that even though the current market demands the Poco F3 GT to be a lot more expensive than the Poco F1, it will be unlike any other smartphone in the price.

Poco had announced that the Poco F3 GT would be its first phone to sport an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support HDR10+ content. The company had added that the smartphone would come with a “bold new slipstream design" and an anti-fingerprint back panel with a 22-step engraved matte panel. Poco says that the Poco F3 GT will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top. If the rumour of the phone being a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is accurate, we can expect the Poco F3 GT to carry a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter. At the front, the smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, it may house a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here