Chinese smartphone maker Poco is set to launch its Poco F3 GT smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the Poco F3 GT smartphone for potential buyers. The company has now revealed details about the display, processor, and the colour options that the Poco F3 GT will come to the Indian market with. Several reports in the past have said that the Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Poco earlier this week also hinted at the design of the Poco F3 GT, hinting at a matte-finish back panel and what the company is calling a “Slipstream Design."

The latest teaser from Poco reveals that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It will also be the company’s first-ever AMOLED display, which will come with a 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support. Poco also hinted at the design bits of the upcoming Poco F3 GT. The company said that the smartphone will come with a “bold new" Slipstream Design and an anti-fingerprint back panel that will have a 22-step engraved matte panel. Poco says that the Poco F3 GT will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

You wanted AMOLED, we'll do you better. How does 120Hz Super Smooth AMOLED sound? How about something even better? How about display with 1Billion+ colors?#POCOF3GT coming soon with a 10 Bit 120Hz ___ AMOLED display. pic.twitter.com/o4ZAIgAKb3 — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 14, 2021

The Poco F3 GT is expected to arrive this month. While Poco is teasing the smartphone gradually as we head towards the launch date, the rumour mill is also at it. Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 120Hz display, the Poco F3 GT may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to house a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here