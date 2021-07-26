Poco F3 GT's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Best Deals and Specs

The newly launched Poco F3 GT is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart. The new smartphone comes in two colours options of Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver and there are three variants in total — 6GB + 128GB at Rs 26,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 28,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 30,999. Its sales began today at 12 PM (noon), and until August 2, buyers will get a Rs 1,000 discount. Between August 3 and 9, buyers will get a Rs 500 discount. Each discount will be applicable for all three variants of the phone. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering sale deals such as exchange offer worth up to Rs 19,250 and no-cost EMI starting at Rs 8,667, as a part of its ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Customers with ICICI Bank cards will also be getting an additional discount that can further lower the current selling price.

True successor of Madness, the #POCOF3GT comes with #MadReversePricing that starts at ₹25,999, the lowest price that the phone will ever see because mad fans >>>> everyone else. The first sale is live on @Flipkart.Read more here: https://t.co/YzV9QmUgZt — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 26, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Poco F3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, it gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It reportedly features a vapour chamber with a ‘white graphene’ heat sink, which should help in long gaming sessions. There is also a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. Poco has claimed that 15 minutes of charge time should be enough to offer “one day" of usage. The Poco F3 GT is reportedly built of aircraft-grade aluminium, and features ‘Maglev’ triggers for an enhanced gaming experience. The company has also made optimisations such as an L-shaped charging cable, which will apparently ensure ease of charging while gaming. It will also come with a ‘Game Turbo’ mode in its MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11, for optimised gaming. It also has a centred selfie camera in a drill hole slot and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

