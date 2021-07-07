Poco India had confirmed the launch of Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in the third quarter (July - September) of 2021. A new report by 91 Mobiles claims that the upcoming smartphone would launch in August, though the exact date still remains unclear. A tipster had previously tipped that the smartphone would be a rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that debuted in China in April. If the rumour is accurate, we can expect that the Poco F3 GT be aimed at mobile gamers in India, a sector that is expected to touch $3 billion by 2023. It will be interesting to see how the smartphone will be priced as the Chinese tech company is enjoying massive popularity in the budget segment. To recall, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition debuted with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

In terms of specifications, we can expect the Poco F3 GT to sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there will be MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, likely paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256B of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone may run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box and carry a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In terms of camera, the Poco F3 GT may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. Other notable features may include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The same features were spotted on a Poco F3 GT’s listing on the Chicago-based Overseas Electronics website. Notably, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition comes with retractable shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here