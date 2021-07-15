Poco F3 GTs India Price Hinted By Company Exec: Here's How Much It May Cost

Chinese smartphone maker Poco is all set to launch its Poco F3 GT smartphone in India in the coming days. Ahead of the launch, Poco has been teasing details about the Poco F3 GT including the processor, display, and design bits of the smartphone. Now, an executive from the company has hinted at the smartphone’s approximate price, saying that it will be launched around the range of Rs 30,000 in the country. In an interview with India Today, Poco’s Director for India Anuj Sharma said that the company is looking at August or September for shipments of the Poco F3 GT to start rolling out, but the company will unveil the smartphone in July itself.

Apart from the pricing and availability details, Sharma also shed light upon other things around the Poco F3 GT smartphone. He refuted reports of the smartphone launching on July 22, same day as the OnePlus Nord 2 launch date. Sharma also revealed that the Poco F3 GT will be the first Poco smartphone with an AMOLED display in India. The smartphone will feature a 120Hz display, the company had earlier revealed. Sharma told the channel that the display will also include HDR 10+ support and DC dimming. Sharma also suggested that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India, meaning that there could be variants on either side of the price.

Sharma said that the increase in pricing as compared to the company’s pricing strategy for the Poco F1 is due to the change in the market over the last three years. He said that even though the current market demands the Poco F3 GT to be a lot more expensive than the Poco F1, it will be unlike any other smartphone in the price.

The Poco F3 GT is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Poco has announced that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will have a 120Hz display, along with a matte-finish back panel carrying what the company calls Slipstream Design with an anti-fingerprint back panel that will have a 22-step engraved matte panel.

RELATED NEWS Poco F3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Chipset to Launch in India in Q3 2021: Expected Specs

Apart from this, the Poco F3 GT may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to house a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here