Poco F4 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Poco has launched its latest premium offering, the Poco F4 5G in India, which comes as the first smartphone from the company since last year’s Poco F3 GT. The Poco F4, according to the company, comes as the true successor to the Poco F1, the company’s first smartphone that established itself among the enthusiasts in the country. Let us take a look at how much the Poco F4 5G is priced in India, and what it offers.

Poco F4 5G Price And Availability

The Poco F4 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 27,999 onwards for the base 6GB/128GB variant, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in the country. The Poco F4 has been launched in two colour options – Nebula Green and Night Black. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 27, 2022.

As an introductory offer, Poco is offering users Rs 1,000 off on the device, along with a Rs 3,000 discount for SBI debit or credit card holders. With all discounts in place, early buyers can potentially avail up to Rs 4,000 on the new Poco F4 5G.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G has been launched with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapxel macro lens. Up front, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco F4 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging.

