Poco F4 5G Review: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying This Phone

Poco continues to dish out value for money devices and this time we are talking about the Poco F series smartphone. It has been a while since Poco F4 5G came to the market, but we decided to put it through a longer range of testing to understand its value better. Poco F4 5G faces a lot of competition, and buyers have other choices.

So, if you are in the market for a smartphone and want to consider the Poco F4 5G, we suggest you read through this piece.

Poco F4 Design

It goes without saying that Poco F4 5G scores high with its looks, build quality and overall in-hand appeal. The weight balance is equally vital, which makes sure you can easily hold the phone in one hand and use it without any inconvenience.

The glass body panel gives it a premium feel, and the camera layout looks busy but works to a good effect in the overall scheme of things. The front of the phone also works fine, with the punch hole at the top.

Poco F4 Display

Poco F4 5G gets the best possible display features for its price. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Even the peak brightness of 900 nits means you can easily see everything on the screen in outdoor conditions.

The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. All these details give you the ideal viewing experience, the AMOLED panel does its business, letting you watch videos, and your favourite shows and even browse the internet.

Poco F4 5G Performance

But it’s not just the design that has impressed us, Poco F4 5G manages to give you reliable performance thanks to the Snapdragon 870 chipset which has somewhat become everyone’s favourite these days. This 800-series SoC delivers performance that will keep most people happy and gives you equal returns with the power efficiency that shows in the battery results.

You can even enjoy gaming on the device, and you will barely notice any stress on the hardware. Poco F4 5G can easily handle the basic tasks, and chip in if you push it further. Performance is never going to be a drawback for this phone.

The phone’s battery is adept at giving you a long backup. On average, Poco F4 5G gave us a screen on time of over 6 hours. You also have the 67W fast charger bundled in the box which quickly gets you up and running.

Poco F4 5G Cameras

Poco delivers a mixed bag when it comes to the cameras. The main sensor at the back is optimised to give you detailed and crisp images in bright outdoor conditions.

The colour tones are balanced, and you have ample details captured. But the low light imaging suffers as the camera sensor fails to pick up the minute details when the light goes down in the surroundings. The other two sensors fit the package but their usage is fairly basic.

Poco F4 5G Verdict

Poco F4 5G is undoubtedly a performance rocket, thanks to the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone has an appealing design with a glass body panel and sleek dimensions that make it easy to use.

The AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is crisp, the colour reproduction is good and you won’t find much to complain about. However, Poco F4 5G is definitely not the phone if you need a quality camera. But then, the Poco F4 5G is worth buying for its solid battery life and fast charging support.

