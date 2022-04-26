Poco F4 GT Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco F4 GT smartphone has launched globally and promises to be another so-called affordable flagship product in the market for consumers. The new GT series phone from Poco uses flagship hardware and gets a special focus on the gaming side with an advanced cooling chamber.

Poco F4 GT is a rebadged version of the Redmi K50 gaming smartphone that is available in China. Poco is likely to bring the new GT smartphone to markets like India where it has done well over the years.

Poco F4 GT Smartphone Price

Poco F4 GT prices start from EUR 600 (Rs 49,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and you have the 12GB + 256GB version available for EUR 700 (Rs 57,100 approx). Poco F4 GT India prices are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Poco F4 GT Smartphone Specifications

Poco F4 GT smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is not expandable further thanks to UFS 3.1 technology. Poco has equipped the device with LiquidCool 3.0 technology that is made out of dual vapour chambers, which helps gamers with the cooling process.

Poco F4 GT comes with the MIUI 13 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system.

Poco F4 GT carries a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Poco F4 GT is the first smartphone from the brand to offer 120W fast charging support for its built-in 4700mAh battery.

We have already seen this unit on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones, promising 100 per cent battery in under 20 minutes.

