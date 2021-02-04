Poco First Anniversary Sale on Flipkart Now Live, Up to Rs 2,000 Discount on Poco X3, M2 Pro and More

Poco has announced temporary price cuts on its smartphones to celebrate its first anniversary in India as an Independent brand. The Chinese smartphone maker became an Independent brand in India back in Feburay 2020 with the launch of Poco X2. Notably, the phone brand still uses Xiaomi's MIUI custom skin on top of Android OS for its phones. Poco had announced that the Poco M2 and Poco C3 touched the one million sales mark in India, respectively, just months after launch.

The temporary price cut applies to Poco smartphones retailing on Flipkart. Smartphones like Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, and Poco C3 are getting a temporary price cut of up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, the Poco Anniversary Sale will last till February 7. Flipkart users can also enjoy 5 percent additional cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or 10 percent off with Bank of Baroda Master debit card. The Poco phones are also available on Flipkart with an exchange offer.

During the Poco Anniversary Sale on Flipkart, the Poco X3 that is getting a price cut of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is available to purchase for Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128G and 8GB +128GB are available at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Poco M2 Pro is getting a price cut of Rs 1,000 for all three variants and now starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 14,999 for the 6+128GB variant. Notable features of the Poco M2 Pro include a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 48-megapixel primary snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The budget Poco C3 is getting a price cut of Rs 500 and is now available for Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB. The 3+32GB variant is available for Rs 7,499. It packs the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display, and 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear. The vanilla Poco M2 is retailing at Rs 9,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model while the 128GB option costs Rs 10,499.