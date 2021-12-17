Poco Has Sold Over 30 Lakh C-Series Smartphones on Flipkart

Smartphone brand POCO on Thursday announced that it has sold over 30 lakh units of the POCO C-series smartphones on Flipkart since their launch in the country. With Poco C3 and Poco C31 reigning in the under Rs 10,000 segment, both the smartphones continue to receive a phenomenal response from the consumers. “From a seamless content experience to gaming performance on a budget, Poco C-series makes for a perfect all-rounder package," the company said in a statement.

POCO C31 comes with a triple camera setup, MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor, 5000mAh battery and a 6.53 HD+ display for a longer and better experience. “The POCO C31 makes for the perfect gifting option for someone looking to get a solid budget performer for their loved ones at an extremely affordable price," the company said. The Poco C3 smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1600 × 720 and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display reading mode is certified by TUV Rheinland for reduced stress on the eyes when using the phone for long durations. In August, the company said that it has sold over 20 lakh units of Poco C3 smartphone within just nine months of its launch on Flipkart in India.

