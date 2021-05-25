Poco India Registers 300 Percent YoY Growth in Q12021, Xiaomi Dominates Indian Smartphone Market

Poco India has announced that the company registered 300 percent growth year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2021 (January to March). Citing IDC’s May edition of the Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, the Chinese tech brand continued success in India after launching a host of affordable phones such as Poco X3, Poco M3 and more. In November 2020, Poco was ranked the third leading online smartphone brands in India, overtaking other notable Chinese smartphone makers such as Realme and OnePlus. As per Poco, its Poco X2 became the “best-selling" smartphone on Flipkart under the price segment of Rs 15,000-20,000 in March within one month of its launch last year. Whereas, the Poco M3 that debuted in February this year sold over 5 lakh units within 45 days of the launch. The company expects the newly launched Poco X3 Pro (March 2021) will resonate among a large audience looking for a feature-packed budget smartphone.

Speaking over the development, Anuj Sharma, Country Director at Poco India, said that its rise to the top three in the online smartphone space in just 10 months highlighted the “trust" customers have with the brand. “This trust has helped us achieve yet another milestone by achieving the highest growth among the top ten smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021. As we continue to grow in the market, we aim to focus on delivering the best and compelling proposition, without compromising on the quality of the devices," he added in a statement. Poco also shared the development across its social media channels.

Your love is the only reason we shot up to become India’s fastest growing smartphone brand according to the @IDC.Words aren’t enough to thank all of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jnoOAAY4LV — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the latest IDC report states that the Indian smartphone market grew 18 percent YoY growth in the 1Q21 (January to March), totalling 38 million units, but declined by 14 percent from a strong 4Q20. The report adds that the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of the quarter resulted in “subdued consumer demand." The leaderboard notes that Xiaomi continues to dominate the smartphone market with a 27.2 percent share, followed by Samsung (19 percent), Vivo (17.3 percent), Oppo (12.2 percent) and Realme (10.7 percent).

