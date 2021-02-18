Poco Is Now 'Made of Mad' After Breaking Away From Poco F1-Centric Branding

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco has announced a brand new logo and a mascot in India. The move, according to reports comes as Poco looks to shed off certain aspects from its past, which were based mostly around the company's first offering, the Poco F1. The new mascot for Poco is named 'Made of Mad' emoji that shows a host of emotions ranging from intent to sharp wit so it can reach out to a wider audience. As part of the rebranding, Poco India also changed its Twitter name to "Madder By the Minute," in line with the company's new "Made of Mad" theme.

"The world isn't full of thinkers. It's full of same-ers. We're whipping up a better of MADNESS to make the world better (and less BORING)," Poco India said in a Tweet. Poco, which came to the market as an enthusiast-centric brand has taken a wider approach in the recent times, launching a range of more differentiated products. While the company has launched several mainstream smartphones in the recent past in several different price ranges, the company says that it does not believe in flooding the market with too many smartphones, something the larger Xiaomi brand has a reputation for.

In an interview with The Financial Express, Poco India's Director Anuj Sharma said that the company had planned on this rebranding sooner. He said that while Poco became independent in February 2020, the company's communications have so far remained reminiscent of the Poco F1 days. "We have had a similar kind of communication for almost two and a half years, and now we are kind of switching that into what we have been doing over the last one year," Sharma was quoted by The Financial Express as saying.