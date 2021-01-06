Poco M2 and Poco C3 Price in India Dropped by Up to Rs 1,500: New Prices, Availability and More

The Poco M2 and Poco C3 phones are getting a price cut in India, the Chinese tech company announced today. Currently, customers can purchase the Poco M2 smartphone at Rs 9,999 (earlier priced at Rs 10,999) for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 128GB model is now retailing at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 12,499 - a drop of Rs 1,500. On the other hand, the Poco C3 price in India now starts at Rs 7,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, and the 4GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 8,499 down from Rs 8,999.

Both Poco M2 and Poco C3 phones are available to purchase via Flipkart and partnered offline retailers. Additionally, the Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is also offering sale deals like an exchange offer, no-cost EMI with major domestic and international banks, and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers can choose one-year phone protection by Flipkart Protect at a discounted rate as well.

In terms of features, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch display with full-HD+ (2,340x 1,080 pixels) resolution, a waterdrop notch design, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, up to 128GB expandable memory, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, users get a 13-megapixel main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Other features include dual-SIM capability, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Whereas, the Poco C3 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 512GB. The Poco C3 also has a 5,000mAh battery, along with 10W fast charging support. Further, the phone comes with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera on the Poco C3 is a 5-megapixel shooter.