Poco M2 Brings MediaTek Helio G80, 6GB RAM, Quad-Cameras at Rs 10,999

Poco India has introduced a new smartphone in the country, essentially a beefed-up version of the Redmi 9 Prime. The all-new Poco M2 is the company’s third smartphone offering in India this year and notably, this one is also a rebranded Xiaomi smartphone. The Redmi 9 Prime is the original inspiration for the Poco M2, just like the Poco M2 Pro that was a rebranded Redmi Note 9. Having said that, Poco India is offering a slightly different package. First of all, you are getting more RAM. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with 4GB of RAM, however the Poco M2 offers 6GB as a standard with 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Poco M2 also offers 18W fast battery charging compared to the 10W fast charging on the Redmi 9 Prime.

All the rest of the features are similar including the 6.53-inch display with full-HD+ 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, a waterdrop notch design, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with the above-mentioned memory configurations. There is the option of expanding the storage using a micro SD card as well.

In the camera department, you get a 13-megapixel main sensor which is paired to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the handset comes with dual-SIM capability, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging, and the phone comes with Android 10 with MIUI for Poco, with MIUI 12 scheduled to arrive in the future. As predicted, the phone comes in new colour options that are different from the Redmi 9 Prime. Customers can buy the Poco M2 in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red colour options.

Pricing starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,499 for the top-end variant. The first sale is scheduled for September 15 at 12PM via Flipkart.