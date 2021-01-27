Poco M2 Clocks Over 1 Million Units in Sales: Price, Specifications and Where to Buy

Poco had launched its Poco M2 mid range smartphone in September 2020. The smartphone was launched with a MediaTek process in the sub-Rs 15,000 range. Now, Poco has announced that the M2 has sold over 1 million units in the country. Poco announced the development in a press release and said that the Poco M2 is the best-selling smartphone online in the country, citing a report by Counterpoint Research.

The Poco M2 has sold over 1 million units within four months of its launch. The smartphone is being sold via Flipkart and is priced at Rs 9,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant currently. Those who are interested in buying the smartphones can further avail discounts and bank offers on Flipkart. The Poco M2 is the cheapest 6GB RAM smartphone in the market. It comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and TUV Rheinland durability certification. Further, the Poco M2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM with two storage options - 64GB and 128GB - which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

To the rear, the Poco M2 has a quad camera setup featuring 13-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth units. To the front, the M2 has a waterdrop notch design, which houses an 8-megapixel camera that also comes with Night Mode selfie and face unlock support.