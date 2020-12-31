Poco M2 Getting Stable MIUI 12 Update in India With December 2020 Security Patch

Chinese smartphone maker Poco's M2 smartphone has started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update in India, according to online user reports. The latest update for Poco M2 comes as firmware version MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM. The M2 comes as the last Poco smartphone to receive the MIUI 12 update. Users of the smartphone are recommended to download the update when they receive it. Those who have not received a notification for the MIUI update on their Poco M2 can check for the update manually in the Settings to see if they have received it.

Users in India took to Twitter to share the development, saying that their Poco M2 smartphones are getting the latest version of MIUI. The new update, which is 504MB in size, brings optimised system stability and reduced system lag to the Poco M2. It is recommended that users update using a strong Wi-Fi connection and with sufficient battery on their smartphones. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi brings a new UI experiences with reworked system-wide animations and visualisations. There is an ultra-battery saver mode that can extend the smartphone's standby time by reducing power consumption. MIUI 12 also brings an App Drawer that sorts apps by categories and it also brings the ability to adjust screen brightness automatically according to ambient light. MIUI 12 also brings improved dark mode which covers system apps as well as third party apps.

Poco M2 was launched in India in September this year. During the launch, Poco had said that the Poco M2 will receive the MIUI 12 update soon. The smartphone comes in two 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 9,999 onwards on Flipkart.