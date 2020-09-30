Poco M2 Goes On Sale On Flipkart Today: Rs 10,999 Onwards With Exchange, Discount & Cashback Offers

Poco M2 smartphone is set to go on sale in India. You will be able to buy this on Flipkart.com and all variants as well as colour options will go on sale. The Poco M2 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the higher spec 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Both variants are available in the Pitch Black, Brick Red and Slate Blue colour options. Flipkart says this is already a discount of Rs 2,000 for the 64GB storage option of the Poco M2, which is otherwise priced at Rs 12,999 and a Rs 2,500 discount on the 128GB storage option that would otherwise have a sticker price of Rs 14,999. There are a bunch of offers, including cashback offers, discounts and exchange for your old phone, already available for you to avail in case you are looking to order a Poco M2 today or anytime soon.

There are the exchange offers for the Poco M2, which depending on the phone you wish to trade-in and its condition, will get you a maximum of Rs 10,150 in value for the 64GB variant and up to Rs 11,600 for the 128GB storage variant. There are multiple card offers as well. If you pay using an ICICI Bank credit, you get a straight discount of Rs 750. This is also applicable for debit card and credit card EMIs. There is also a 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Incidentally, the Poco M2 mid-range smartphone goes on sale ahead of its slightly more premium brethren, the Poco X3, which will also go on sale on Flipkart from October 5. The Poco X3 will feature up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and will be priced between Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 depending on the variant you choose to buy.

The Poco M2 smartphone specifications include the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and TUV Rheinland durability certification.The Poco M2 has a quad camera setup featuring 13-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth units. To the front, the M2 has a waterdrop notch design, which houses an 8-megapixel camera that also comes with Night Mode selfie and face unlock support. The phone also gets a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also runs on Android 10.