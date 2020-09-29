Poco M2 Open Sale on Flipkart Tomorrow: Discounts, Specs, Price and Other Details

Poco M2 is set to go on sale in India from tomorrow. As the brand had announced earlier, the Poco M2 mid-range smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart in India from Wednesday, September 30. The device is slated to go on sale ahead of its slightly more premium brethren, the Poco X3, which will also go on sale on Flipkart from October 5. Poco is also offering a special discount to its first buyers, and you may also get specific bank. Offers in partnership with Flipkart. Sale of the Poco M2 smartphone will begin from 12 noon.

According to Poco, buyers of the Poco M2 will get an instant discount of Rs 750 upon purchasing the smartphone. The smartphone has been teased as India’s most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone, and is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Other specifications of the smartphone include the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and TUV Rheinland durability certification.

To the rear, the Poco M2 has a quad camera setup featuring 13-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth units. To the front, the M2 has a waterdrop notch design, which houses an 8-megapixel camera that also comes with Night Mode selfie and face unlock support. The phone also gets a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also runs on Android 10.

The Poco M2 is one of the two Poco smartphones from Xiaomi that are scheduled to go on sale soon. The second device is the Poco X3, which is being targeted at a more premium segment. The Poco X3 will feature up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and will be priced between Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 depending on the variant you choose to buy.