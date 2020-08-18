Poco M2 Pro Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart: Price, Specs, and More

The Poco M2 Pro will be going on sale once again in India today. Announced last month, the highlight features of the M2 Pro include a quad-camera setup at the back, 33W fast battery charging and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option which is priced at Rs 14,999 and a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option that will sell for Rs 16,999.

Customers can buy the smartphone from the flash sale that is scheduled today at 12PM. Customers on Flipkart can get 5 percent unlimited cashback if they use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.

POCO M2 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 1080x2400 pixels display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a punch hole sitting at the top center, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. At the back, the quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Rest of the features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging. This is faster than the 18W charging on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone will be available in three colours- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. These are also different from the ones that we saw on the Note 9 Pro with a unique dual-pattern design.