Poco M2 Pro to Launch in India on July 7: Everything We Know

Poco is set to launch its third smartphone in the Indian market and if you were expecting the flagship Poco F2 Pro, then sorry to say, that is not happening. The company is going to launch the Poco M2 Pro next week.

The company has made the announcement through its official social media channels and the online-only event will take place at 12PM on July 7. You should be able to tune into the launch by heading to any of the company’s social media channels. The handset is going to be Poco’s entry into a new price segment, assumingly lower than the Poco X2.

Poco M2 Pro Expected Specifications

The launch teaser confirms the fact that the handset will come with a quad-camera system in a square camera module. In fact, the handset looks very similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This means that the company might follow the same philosophy as the Poco X2, as it was a rebranded Redmi K30. But of course, this is just a speculation and we could be completely wrong.

Another reason why we believe that the smartphone will be similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro is due to a rumour suggesting that the M2 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched by Xiaomi earlier this year featuring a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with 1080X2400 pixel-screen resolution that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The handset is offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable through a dedicated microSD card. The handset features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor that sports Artificial Intelligence-based features.

Other features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note Pro sells for Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB+64GB storage variant and the 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 16,999.

