Poco M2 Pro to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications and More

Poco will be launching its third handset in India today. Dubbed the Poco M2 Pro, the new handset comes as an all-new series for the brand ever since it parted ways from its parent company Xiaomi. This is also the second handset from the company this year after the launch of the Poco X2.

The Poco M2 Pro will be launched via an online only event and you can catch all the announcements by heading to the official Poco social media channels. We have also embedded the live stream below:

Poco M2 Pro Expected Specifications and Price

The company has released a teaser image of the phone which confirms a quad-camera setup at the back similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is also confirmed to feature 33W fast charging which could be a great addition considering the price range of the handset will be below Rs 15,000. It is also said to come with Android 10 with Poco UI skin on top.

Certain rumours suggest that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is also said to come with at least 6GB of RAM. There is no information regarding the price, however, the M2 Pro is being touted online as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro which is currently selling in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

