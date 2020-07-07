Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Is Poco's New Smartphone Just a Rebranded Device

Poco has just launched the new Poco M2 Pro in India marking the company’s entry into the sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket. Now there has been a lot of discussion on various platforms as to how the new smartphone is just a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro. For the most part, it is true, but there are a few differences that make this phone a better option.

Speaking to C Manmohan, GM at Poco India, he said that as of now Poco is a separate entity from Xiaomi as they have a completely different office and workflow. Having said that, the team is small and so are the resources. While the company does rely on Xiaomi’s production lines, it hopes to be completely self-reliant and make their own innovative products in the future.

So what all is new or different on the Poco M2 Pro when compared to the Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Poco M2 Pro Specifications

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 1080x2400 pixels display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a punch hole sitting at the top center, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is microSD storage expansion available on the phone. At the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Rest of the features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging. This is faster than the 18W charging on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone will be available in three colours- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. These are also different from the ones that we saw on the Note 9 Pro with a unique dual-pattern design.

The new Poco M2 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Three is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option which is priced at Rs 14,999 and a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option that will sell for Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole placed on top center and a quad-camera setup in a square module. The device is powered by the new 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and the smartphone is being offered in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

The square camera module is placed at the center and is raised from the main body. It includes a 48-megapixel main sensor next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in the punch hole.

The battery unit is rated at 5,020mAh which is said to be the biggest on a Redmi Note device and supports 18W fast charging. Rest of the features include support for 4G VoLTE, NaVIC GPS, dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, P2i coating, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11. There are three colour options to choose from including Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

So, the Poco M2 Pro basically offers faster battery charging, a 6GB + 64GB memory variant, and slightly different colour options with a dual-tone finish at the back. You also get the Poco launcher pre-installed on the phone. Technically, these are just fine tweaks, and while we do think that the Poco M2 Pro is a good phone and better than the Redmi Note 9 Pro, it just really doesn't sound like an exciting product like the Poco F1 or the Poco X2.

