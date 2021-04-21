Poco M2 Reloaded With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs

Poco has refreshed its M-series lineup with the new Poco M2 Reloaded in India. The new smartphone is a more affordable version of the original Poco M2 that debuted in September 2020. In terms of looks and specifications, it appears to be similar to its sibling with minor tweaks. The phone retains the same MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, but the highlight being the availability of 4GB of RAM and Full-HD+ display under the Rs 10,000 bracket. The Poco M2’s launch event took places via a series of tweets as the company did not hold a virtual event owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

In terms of design, the phone features a waterdrop-style notch display, and quad cameras on the back similar to the original Poco M2. The phone comes in Greyish Black and Mostly Blue colour options. The Poco M2 Reloaded sports a 6.53-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer for protection, and narrow bezels. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards (Nano). The dual-SIM tray has a dedicated slot for the microSD cards. The rear camera system adopts a black colour finish, and it houses a 13-megapixel primary camera. There’s also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro-photography and add a bokeh effect.

VFM gets a new name!Leading the category with killer specs and amaze performance, #POCOM2Reloaded hits @flipkart at 3 PM @ ₹9,499.More deets👇https://t.co/ABPVveK9Dd ✅ FHD+ Display✅ Helio G80 processor✅ 4GB + 64GB✅ 5000mAh battery✅ Quad Cameras#MultimediaReloaded pic.twitter.com/ndG3aTe4rt — POCO – Mad From Home (@IndiaPOCO) April 21, 2021

Other features of the Poco M2 Reloaded include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IR Blaster, GPS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It charges via a USB Type-C port. In terms of pricing, the Poco M2 Reloaded carries a price tag of Rs 9,499 for the lone storage variant. Whereas, the original Poco M2 continues to retail at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants, respectively. Both variants have 6GB of RAM. It is available to purchase via Flipkart.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here