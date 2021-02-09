Poco M3 First Sale in India Begins via Flipkart: Price, Specs and More

The Poco M3 that was launched in India earlier this month, is now available to purchase via Flipkart. The successor of the popular Poco M2 smartphone comes in two storage models and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Poco M3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone opened to largely positive reviews, and during our analysis, we found the design most versatile, especially in this range.

The Poco M3's price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colour options via Flipkart, starting now. Notably, Flipkart users can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. The offer extends on EMI transaction with ICICI Bank credit card, as well.

In terms of features, the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with Android 10-based MIUI out of the box and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode, and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.