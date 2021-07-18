Poco M3 Gets New 4GB RAM Variant in India, Priced at Rs 10,499

Poco has silently launched a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Poco M3 in India for Rs 10,499. The smartphone is available on Flipkart in three colour options of Black, Blue, and Yellow, with sale offers like exchange worth up to Rs 9,850 and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The 4GB RAM variant of the Poco M3 sits with the existing 6GB RAM variants of the phone that debuted in February 2021. The 6GB RAM + 64GB option costs Rs 11,499 and the 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 12,499. The two 6GB RAM variants recently received a price hike.

In terms of specifications, everything is identical except for a different RAM configuration. The Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI out-of-the-box. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. The Poco M3’s native camera app comes bundled with modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other notable features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port (18W charger included in the box). Meanwhile, Poco is all set to launch the Poco F3 GT on July 23. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that is currently available in China.

