Poco M3 Goes on Sale For First Time Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and All Offers

Poco M3 is the Xiaomi spin-off brand's latest smartphone offering for India. The Poco M3 was unveiled last week and the smartphone opened to largely positive reviews, especially aroud the design of the smartphone. The Poco M3 will go on sale for the first time since launch tomorrow on Flipkart. Ahead of the sale, the Xiaomi sub-brand, with its retail partner, has announced several deals on the Poco M3.

The Poco M3 will go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM (noon). The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As an introductory offer ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the Poco M3 (both variants). This is valid on EMI transactions as well. Apart from the ICICI offer, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on the purchase of a Poco M3 smartphone. There is also a 10 percent off on the first two purchases on Flipkart using a Bank of Baroda MasterCard Debit Card on orders of Rs 750 and above - this will also be eligible to avail during the Poco M3 sale.

The Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with Android 10-based MIUI out of the box, and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode, and more.