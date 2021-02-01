Poco M3 India Launch Tomorrow at 12PM: Expected Price, Specifications and More

Poco, the Xiaomi spin-off brand is all set to launch its Poco M3 smartphone in India tomorrow. The Poco M3 was launched globally a couple of months ago, and will launch in India on February 2 at 12PM (noon) and will come as the company's capable budget offering. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart upon launch and will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a triple rear camera setup. Ahead of the Poco M3 launch, let us take a look at what to expect from the latest offering from Poco.

The Poco M3 will be a successor to the Poco M2 that was first unveiled in November 2020 in select markets. The smartphone was launched in select markets a couple of months ago priced at $149 (roughly Rs 10,900) onwards and was launched in three colour options - Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. The Indian variants of the Poco M3 will also likely carry the same colour options as Poco has been teasing the smartphone in the Cool Blue colour scheme uptil now.

Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content.Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/8oQqW34iKc — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

The global variant of the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. The phone packs 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Poco M3 runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Further, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port.