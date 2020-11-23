Poco M3 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of November 24 Launch: All You Need to Know

Poco has revealed a bunch of features of the Poco M3 smartphone that will launch globally on Tuesday, November 24. According to the company, the phone will come with a 6.53-inch display and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, under the hood. Additionally, the upcoming Poco M3 is also confirmed to pack a large 6,000mAh battery on board. The Chinese tech company will unveil the smartphone tomorrow at 8 PM GMT+8 (05:30 PM IST).

The specifications of the Poco M3 were announced in a series of tweets on Twitter. A teaser of the phone also highlights its triple rear cameras inside a large black rectangular block on the top half, that includes the Poco branding on the top right side. The front camera, on the other hand, comes inside the water-drop notch. The new Poco phone is also expected to come in three colour options of Black, Blue, and Yellow. Recently, it was reported that the Poco M3 would pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with support for 18W fast charging support. The upcoming Poco phone will reportedly pack dual speakers and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other details such as RAM and storage configurations, front camera details, and connectivity options remain unclear.

At the moment, Poco offers Poco M2 and Poco M2 in India at Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. While the vanilla M2 features triple rear cameras and MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the Pro variant comes with a quad rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery and are available in colour options such as Brick Red, Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Green and Greener. The Poco M2 carries an 8-megapixel front camera (inside a waterdrop-notch) while the M2 Pro has a 16-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling.